Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Down 16.5% in March

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exagen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Exagen Price Performance
Exagen stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.25. Exagen has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exagen
Exagen Company Profile
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exagen (XGN)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.