Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Down 16.5% in March

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exagen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Exagen stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.25. Exagen has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exagen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Exagen by 2.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,048,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,660 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exagen by 8.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Exagen by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exagen by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

