Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Short Interest Update

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 405,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.

In related news, Director George N. Mattson purchased 100,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 836,039 shares in the company, valued at $518,344.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director George N. Mattson bought 28,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $28,379.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 498,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,619.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Mattson purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 836,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,344.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 368,666 shares of company stock worth $246,081 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in XOS during the first quarter worth $41,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in XOS during the second quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in XOS in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of XOS by 600.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

XOS opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. XOS has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

XOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of XOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of XOS from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of XOS from $2.40 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of XOS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

