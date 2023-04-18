Banner (BANR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.23 million. Banner had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 30.16%. On average, analysts expect Banner to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Banner Price Performance
Shares of BANR opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Banner has a 12 month low of $49.28 and a 12 month high of $75.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Banner from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.
Institutional Trading of Banner
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,288,000 after purchasing an additional 72,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,607,000 after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Banner by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after purchasing an additional 124,919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,890 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,622,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
Banner Company Profile
Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.
