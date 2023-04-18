Bank OZK (OZK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Bank OZK had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. On average, analysts expect Bank OZK to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.77. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $31.48 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 34,669 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,988,000 after buying an additional 100,817 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $677,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 97,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OZK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading

