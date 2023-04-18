Blackstone (BX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect Blackstone to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Blackstone to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.2 %

Blackstone stock opened at $87.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day moving average of $86.84. The stock has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $126.80.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on BX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CICC Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.31.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,691,616 shares valued at $1,736,488,467. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $29,110,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

