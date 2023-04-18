Ally Financial (ALLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Ally Financial to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Ally Financial has set its FY 2023 guidance at $4.00-$4.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $6.00-$6.00 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, analysts expect Ally Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ally Financial has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

