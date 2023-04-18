Synchrony Financial (SYF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Synchrony Financial Stock Performance
NYSE:SYF opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $41.88.
SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.
In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.
Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
