Iridium Communications (IRDM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Iridium Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 859.12 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $6,285,643.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,067 shares in the company, valued at $38,450,048.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 96,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $5,760,646.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $6,285,643.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,450,048.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,825 shares of company stock worth $14,235,168. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

