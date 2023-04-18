OFG Bancorp (OFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 25.92%. On average, analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.03. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $30.52.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $194,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OFG Bancorp news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $194,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Colon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $904,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock worth $2,756,146 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OFG Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 19.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.