Lam Research (LRCX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Lam Research to post earnings of $6.53 per share for the quarter. Lam Research has set its Q3 guidance at $5.75-7.25 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at $5.75-$7.25 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lam Research to post $33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.6 %

Lam Research stock opened at $492.66 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $548.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $500.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $1,015,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Earnings History for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

