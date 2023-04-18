Abbott Laboratories (ABT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY23 guidance at $4.30-4.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.30-$4.50 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $104.52 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

