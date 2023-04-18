Brokerages Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) PT at $58.50

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ball has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $89.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.
In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Ball by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ball by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
