Brokerages Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) PT at $58.50

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ball has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $89.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Ball by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ball by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.