Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives $30.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several research firms have commented on FYBR. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

FYBR stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.39. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 139,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,942,518.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,094,654 shares in the company, valued at $782,326,252.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,308,214 shares of company stock worth $29,024,828 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,134,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $54,468,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,275 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,408,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,782,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,020 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

