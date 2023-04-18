Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives C$117.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$117.40.

PBH has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

TSE PBH opened at C$101.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$98.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$89.31. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$77.36 and a 1 year high of C$108.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

