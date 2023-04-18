Brokerages Set Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target at $183.67

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at $98.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.89. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $65.98 and a 52 week high of $103.51.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The Property and Casualty Reinsurance segment refers to lines of business concerned with the insurance of property, such as liability, fire, hail or marine insurance.

