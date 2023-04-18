Brokerages Set Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Price Target at $60.17

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Hugo Boss from €49.00 ($53.26) to €60.00 ($65.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Hugo Boss Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $14.90 on Friday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. Its brands include BOSS and HUGO. It also focuses on the development and distribution of fragrances, eyewear, watches, and children’s fashion. The company was founded by Hugo Ferdinand Boss in 1924 and is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany.

