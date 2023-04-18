Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives $4.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.81.

Several analysts have weighed in on TLRY shares. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. Tilray has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.03.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $145.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 294.54%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Tilray by 35.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 249,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 65,002 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Tilray by 203.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 62,619 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 89.2% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. 11.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

