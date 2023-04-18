Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHRGet Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of XHR stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

