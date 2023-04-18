Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Vishay Precision Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

VPG opened at $40.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $555.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $45.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $96.24 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,667,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 673,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after purchasing an additional 50,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 447,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $1,062,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 431,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,346,842.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,150. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the provision of precision measurement and sensing technologies. The firm serves a diverse array of industries and markets, including industrial, test and measurement, transportation, steel, medical, agriculture, avionics, military and space, and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, Measurement Systems, and Corporate and Other.

