Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued on Friday, April 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.92. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,334,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 22.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Viper Energy Partners

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,740,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,856,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Spencer D. Armour III bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,740,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,856,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,800 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viper Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

