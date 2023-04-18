Torex Gold Resources Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

TXG has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

TSE TXG opened at C$22.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.31. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.63.

(Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.