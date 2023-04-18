Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Decreased by Analyst

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Triton International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.32. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triton International’s current full-year earnings is $9.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triton International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. Triton International had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Triton International Price Performance

TRTN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triton International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $83.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Triton International has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $83.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triton International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Triton International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Triton International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Triton International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Triton International by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Triton International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.