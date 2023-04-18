MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

MediaTek Stock Performance

Shares of MDTKF opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30. MediaTek has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

MediaTek Company Profile

MediaTek Inc researches, develops, produces, and markets integrated circuits (ICs) worldwide. It provides multimedia, computer peripherals oriented, consumer-oriented, and other application ICs. The company offers products for smartphones, such as MediaTek Helio chipsets; octa-core and quad-core system-on-chips (SoC); 32-bit chipsets; and SOCs for Google Mobile Service Express.

