The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) to Buy

Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Sands China Price Performance

Shares of SCHYY opened at $36.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98. Sands China has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

