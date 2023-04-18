The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) to Buy

Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Sands China Price Performance
Shares of SCHYY opened at $36.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98. Sands China has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $39.35.
About Sands China
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sands China (SCHYY)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.