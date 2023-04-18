Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Cut to C$70.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TOU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays set a C$85.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$87.50.

TOU opened at C$61.10 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$52.34 and a 52 week high of C$84.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.63. The firm has a market cap of C$20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$67.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$335,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,639,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$580,286,573.76. In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$62.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,688.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,880,980. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$67.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$335,815.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,639,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$580,286,573.76. Insiders acquired 26,470 shares of company stock worth $1,644,017 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

