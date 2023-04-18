Brokers Offer Predictions for MetLife, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for MetLife in a report released on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for MetLife’s current full-year earnings is $8.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.09.

MetLife Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE MET opened at $61.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.85. MetLife has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.