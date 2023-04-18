Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Barrick Gold Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Raymond James cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABX. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.00.

TSE:ABX opened at C$25.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.14. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$32.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 228.13%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

