Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Reinsurance Group of America’s current full-year earnings is $15.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.35 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RGA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.78.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $139.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.28. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $886,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

