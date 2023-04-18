Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Lifted by Oppenheimer

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note issued on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KKR & Co. Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KKR opened at $52.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -45.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after buying an additional 3,309,267 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,880,000 after acquiring an additional 196,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $258,688,000. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.