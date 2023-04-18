Taglich Brothers Weighs in on TRxADE HEALTH, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for TRxADE HEALTH in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for TRxADE HEALTH’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for TRxADE HEALTH’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $0.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. TRxADE HEALTH has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 514,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 5.53% of TRxADE HEALTH at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates a web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

