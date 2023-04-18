Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Friday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MGY. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

MGY stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $30.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 59.22%. The business had revenue of $349.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.53 million.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 39,115 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $1,084,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

