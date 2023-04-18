Analysts Offer Predictions for NiSource Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NiSource in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NiSource’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NiSource’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NiSource Stock Up 1.6 %

NiSource stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. NiSource has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.30.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,079,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,796,000 after buying an additional 760,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in NiSource by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NiSource by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,362,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,915,000 after buying an additional 3,455,923 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,447,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,225,000 after buying an additional 166,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

