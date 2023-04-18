B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for KNOT Offshore Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

Shares of NYSE:KNOP opened at $5.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $171.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.