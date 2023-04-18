Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Boosted by William Blair

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repligen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.41 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.50.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $173.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,128,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,665,000 after buying an additional 24,998 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,070,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,513,000 after buying an additional 1,411,078 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,615,000 after buying an additional 142,480 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after buying an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,601,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,232,000 after buying an additional 82,356 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

