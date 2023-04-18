Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The business had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTDR. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

MTDR opened at $51.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 3.53. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Billy E. Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,598.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

