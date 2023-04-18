Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Moelis & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MC. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $37.86.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 0.0 %

Moelis & Company stock opened at $41.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.44. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 10,419 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $438,223.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,062.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 370,067 shares of company stock valued at $16,395,758. 7.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

