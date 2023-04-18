RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for RxSight in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RxSight’s current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RxSight’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

RXST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of RxSight from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $17.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.49. RxSight has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43.

In other news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms purchased 480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in RxSight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in RxSight by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in RxSight by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RxSight by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in RxSight by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

