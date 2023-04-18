The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mosaic in a report issued on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $7.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $47.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 17.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Mosaic by 7,036.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 830,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after buying an additional 818,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

