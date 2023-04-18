Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for LSB Industries, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of LSB Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LSB Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LSB Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $233.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 44.19% and a net margin of 25.55%.

LSB Industries Stock Performance

LXU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

LSB Industries stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27. LSB Industries has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSB Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in LSB Industries by 260.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

