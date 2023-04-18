Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Decreased by Analyst

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$90.50.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$82.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$90.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.09. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$58.75 and a 1 year high of C$88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In other news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.38, for a total transaction of C$16,276,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,259,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,730,118,778.62. In related news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.74, for a total value of C$1,634,892.00. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.38, for a total value of C$16,276,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,259,336 shares in the company, valued at C$1,730,118,778.62. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,881,897. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

