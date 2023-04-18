Raymond James Weighs in on Aecon Group Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Aecon Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Laurentian set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Aecon Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.05.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$13.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$839.41 million, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$8.29 and a one year high of C$16.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 157.45%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

