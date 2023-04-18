Analysts Issue Forecasts for LAVA Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LVTX)

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.62). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LAVA Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LAVA Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.
LAVA Therapeutics Price Performance
LAVA Therapeutics stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 8.26. LAVA Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54.
About LAVA Therapeutics
LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.
