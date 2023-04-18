Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Northland Capmk analyst A. Sinha now expects that the electronics maker will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 103.22%. The business had revenue of $220.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Plug Power from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Shares of PLUG opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.76. Plug Power has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $31.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 358.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

