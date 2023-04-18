Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

LYB opened at $97.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

