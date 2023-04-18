Analysts Offer Predictions for Oshkosh Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

OSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.64.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $80.45 on Monday. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $106.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day moving average is $87.50.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 67.77%.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Oshkosh by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 74.4% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Stories

