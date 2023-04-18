Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Monster Beverage in a research report issued on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

MNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $48.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.50 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.97.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST stock opened at $52.88 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,374,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 17.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,345 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Monster Beverage by 19.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,050,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,791 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Monster Beverage by 521.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,169,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Further Reading

