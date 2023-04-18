Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Cut by Analyst

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SM Energy in a report released on Friday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

SM Energy Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

Shares of SM opened at $29.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 6.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,394.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 94.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 38,975 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in SM Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,602 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in SM Energy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

