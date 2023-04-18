Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($1.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.02). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.66) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.94) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

IONS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.07. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $48.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $989,856.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,879.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $84,386.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,382.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $989,856.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,879.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,022 shares of company stock worth $2,881,208 over the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

