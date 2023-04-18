Brokerages Set Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) PT at $1,520.00

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,520.00.

PUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.66) to GBX 1,850 ($22.89) in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($17.32) to GBX 1,450 ($17.94) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.66) to GBX 1,700 ($21.04) in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Performance

PUK stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. Prudential has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $34.37.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.2608 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth $7,692,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

(Get Rating)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eatspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.