Brokerages Set Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) PT at $1,520.00

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,520.00.
PUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.66) to GBX 1,850 ($22.89) in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($17.32) to GBX 1,450 ($17.94) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.66) to GBX 1,700 ($21.04) in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Prudential Stock Performance
PUK stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. Prudential has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $34.37.
Prudential Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth $7,692,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
About Prudential
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eatspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prudential (PUK)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.