Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Receives GBX 1,121.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,121.88 ($13.88).

A number of brokerages recently commented on FEVR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.37) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($12.87) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.85) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 1,283 ($15.88) on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 804.50 ($9.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,875 ($23.20). The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,149.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,074.26. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,109.52, a PEG ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Fevertree Drinks Increases Dividend

About Fevertree Drinks

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.68 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is presently 7,619.05%.

(Get Rating)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.